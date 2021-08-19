‘Malayalam cinema known for family-centered stories’, says actor Vijay Babu

Kochi: The actor-producer Vijay Babu, whose next film ‘#Home’ is set for release during Onam this year, says Malayalam cinema in its golden era was known for its family-oriented films.

According to Vijay: ‘During the golden years of Malayalam cinema, which I believe to be in the 90s, many family stories were told. But then, things changed slowly…When I read the script of ‘#Home’, it felt like going back to the 90s and telling real family stories which Malayalam films were always known for.’

Rojin Thomas is the director and writer of ‘#Home’, his second collaboration with Vijay after ‘Philips And The Monkey Pen’.

Vijay says of Rojin’s meticulous style of direction and writing, ‘Rojin is a person of detailing. He surprises the producer even with the minute details. With Rojin, he just tells the story in 3 minutes and I know what he will come up with. Even in Monkey Pen, every minute detail of family detail was given by him. Each and every detail comes from his life experience.’

Vijay will also be seen playing a small part in the film in addition to bankrolling it. The story is so close to his heart that he wanted to be a part of it, on and off camera. He said, ‘I play an extended cameo. I play a psychiatrist called Franklin in the film. Honestly, I was not to be part of the film but this is the only movie where I asked the director that even if it’s only a scene, I wanted to do it. He offered me the role of this doctor. I did the character and I am so happy that I am part of it.’

Amazon Prime Video will release ‘#Home’ on August 19.