Mohanlal and Mammootty receive UAE’s Golden Visa

Dubai: The UAE government has announced that Malayalam superstars Mohanlal and Mammootty will be given the ‘Golden Visa’. They are the first Malayalam actors to get this recognition from the UAE. The UAE Golden Visa is issued to individuals who have contributed in various fields. Earlier, Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Dutt were given this visa.

Golden Visa is a long-term residence visa introduced by the UAE government in 2019. This will allow people to live and work in the country without the need of a national sponsor for 10 years, which will be renewed automatically.

Mammootty and Mohanlal are expected to receive the award in the coming days.