Neelakurinji flowers that bloom once every 12 years blossom in Karnataka

People were astonished by a few photos of a rare species of flower that were shared online. The photographs depict Neelakurinji flowers, which bloom once every 12 years. These unique flowers are blooming on Karnataka’s Mandalapatti hill.

The news agency ANI has posted the photos on Twitter and wrote: ‘Neelakurinji flowers, which bloom once every 12 years, seen at Mandalapatti hill in Kodagu district.’

Karnataka | Neelakurinji flowers, which bloom once every 12 years, seen at Mandalapatti hill in Kodagu district. pic.twitter.com/DgpZaYoFQI — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2021

The photos were shared on August 18 and the tweet has had almost 13,000 likes since it was posted and the figure continues to rise. A number of people expressed their amazement at seeing the images and a few also mentioned how they’ve seen these flowers blooming in other areas.

‘Strobilanthes kunthiana, known as Kurinji or Neelakurinji in Malayalam and Tamil, is a shrub that is found in the shola forests of the Western Ghats in Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Nature’s beautiful gift to India,’ wrote a user. ‘Wow,’ expressed another. ‘Thank you for posting this on my rather gloomy timeline,’ a netizen commented.