Post-poll Violence: high Court orders court-monitored CBI probe

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court has ordered a court-monitored CBI probe in post-poll violence in West Bengal. A bench led by Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and comprising Justices IP Mukerji, Harish Tandon, Soumen Sen and Subrata Talukdar asked the state government to hand over all cases to CBI.

The court also ordered to set up an Special Investigation Team for investigation with senior officers from West Bengal cadre as a part of the team.

‘The Committee, NHRC, any other Commission or Authority and the State shall immediately hand over entire record of the cases entrusted to the CBI for investigation. It is made clear that it shall be the Court monitored investigation. Any obstruction in the course of investigation by anyone shall be viewed seriously’, the court observed.

Earlier on July 15, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) team had submitted its final report to Calcutta High Court.