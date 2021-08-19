‘State government is using all its powers to disrupt yatra of union ministers’: BJP

Kolkata: BJP West Bengal unit president Dilip Ghosh accused that state government is using all its powers to disrupt the ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ led by union ministers. Earlier, Union minister Shantanu Thakur was arrested by police during the yatra.

‘The way the Mamata Banerjee government is behaving is not only undemocratic, but also unconstitutional. For the first time in the country, Union ministers are being stopped or arrested for taking out a Yatra without any reason. The state government is using all its powers to disrupt the Yatra, harassing the BJP workers and supporters’, Ghosh said.

‘There is no truth in West Bengal police’s claims. He (Thakur) was arrested along with other BJP workers. They (Trinamool) are saying that we are spreading Covid-19. What about the football matches organised by the ruling party in Bengal which were attended by thousands of people? This is a double standard and the state government is intentionally disrupting the Yatra of the Union ministers’, he added.

39 Newly-appointed Union ministers are taking out the ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ in their respective states to seek people’s blessings and to explain the works carried out by the Narendra Modi government.