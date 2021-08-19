State govt shifts Muharram holiday to Aug. 20

New Delhi: Delhi government’s General Administration Department (GAD) had earlier declared Muharram holiday on August 19 (Thursday), but it was changed to Friday following a decision by the Union government. ‘Government of India, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pension, has revised the holiday on account of Muharram from Thursday to Friday. Accordingly, holiday on account of Muharram is declared on Friday (August 20, 2021) for all government offices under Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi,’ the city government said in an order.

A press release issued by the Assam government on Wednesday (18 August) announced that the government has declared half day for August 20 in recognition of Muharram.

Read also: High Court to pass judgement on Bengal post-poll violence today

Furthermore, several states have cancelled the Muharram procession in order to contain the spread of COVID-19. To reduce the spread of COVID-19, the Uttar Pradesh government ordered all district authorities not to allow any religious procession. Karnataka’s government has banned all Muharram processions until August 20. Meanwhile, the Hyderabad government has taken necessary precautions in light of COVID-19 ahead of Muharram.

In addition to these, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Telangana and Jharkhand will observe Muharram on Friday. Media reports indicate that Mahe’s Puducherry region will observe Muharram on Thursday. In line with Puducherry government order, Karikal, Puducherry and Yanam will observe it on Friday.