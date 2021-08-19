‘The collection scheme of the government is flourishing by increasing the price of LPG ‘: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

New Delhi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized the Union government over LPG price hike. The Congress leader said that the union government is collecting money by increasing the price of LPG every month.

‘On July 1 this year, the Union government increased the price of LPG cylinders by Rs 25 and on August 17 it has again hiked the price of LPG cylinders by Rs 25. By showing the dream of Ujjwala Yojana, the collection scheme of the BJP government is flourishing by increasing the price of LPG every month’, tweeted Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The union government hiked the price of LPG cylinders by Rs 25 on Tuesday. This is the second consecutive month that oil companies have hiked domestic cooking gas prices.