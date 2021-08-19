‘We are going to win in Tripura’, claims Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed that Trinamool Congress will defeat BJP in Tripura.

‘The people who are going to Tripura from West Bengal are not allowed in hotels. Even if they manage to get into a hotel, they are harassed. Their network connection is snapped and they are not given food. Total vandalism is going on in Tripura. But this won’t work. We are going to win in Tripura. There is no law and order in the state and we want all the people of Tripura to get the benefits like the people of West Bengal do. We want the people of Tripura to get free treatment and free ration’, Banerjee said.

‘There is neither any law or order nor there is any kind of democracy and discipline in Tripura. Our MPs and women supporters are being beaten up. This cannot continue. Tripura’s former Speaker and five-time MLA Jitendra Sarkar along with some other people are willing to join our party’, the TMC chief added.

TMC leader and Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee has constituted a team of senior leaders of party to carry out campaign in Tripura. This newly formed team comprises all veteran TMC leaders like Bratya Basu, Moloy Ghatak, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Ritabrata Banerjee, former legislator Samir Chakraborty, and party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh.