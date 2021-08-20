80 people killed in terrorist attack

Ouagadougou: 80 people including 59 civilians, 6 pro-government militiamen and 15 military police were killed in an attack by Islamist terrorist targeting a civilian convoy going to Arbinda town in Burkina Faso. In an ensuing gun battle, the security forces killed 58 terrorists.

The region known as ‘three-border’ zone where Burkina Faso meets Mali and Niger is notorious for violent attacks by Islamist militants. Thousands of civilians were killed and millions have been displaced since 2018. All the three countries are witnessing attacks from militants’ groups affiliated to Islamic State and al-Qaida.

On 4 and 5 June, gunmen killed at least 132 people, including children, in the north-east village of Solhan in Burkina Faso. On Monday, armed men killed 37 civilians, including 14 children, in an attack on a village in Niger. An attack in central Mali on Thursday killed 15 soldiers.