Taliban spokesperson Suhail Shaheen said China can play a crucial role in the ‘rebuilding, rehabilitation, and reconstruction of Afghanistan’ in an interview with Chinese national broadcaster CGTN late Thursday. Shaheen’s interview was broadcast just hours after the Chinese foreign ministry said that the current Taliban were more ‘clear-headed and rational’ than they were when they were in power from 1996 to 2001.

Kabul and much of the country have been seized by the Taliban insurgent group in the past week, forcing thousands of civilians and military allies to flee to safety. Experts and reports emerging from Afghanistan indicate that many fear a return to an austere interpretation of Islamic law that was imposed during the previous Taliban rule that ended 20 years ago.

Beijing appears to disagree, saying repeatedly that it hopes the Taliban can lead to an ‘inclusive’ government that follows moderate Islamic policies. Shaheen denied international reports of violence against women when asked if the group would institute hardline laws similar to those it enforced in the 1990s. ‘If they are journalists, women are allowed to continue their work, and they are doing so practically now. Teachers have to go to school,’ Shaheen told CGTN Europe.

The Afghan population is happy to be governed by Sharia law, but stresses that the legal system has layers of appeal to protect the innocent. Shaheen said that the Taliban maintained relations with Beijing when asked about China’s role. ‘China is a huge country with a huge economy and a huge capacity. I think it can play an important role in rebuilding, rehabilitating, and rebuilding Afghanistan,’ Shaheen said.

Shaheen claimed the group had the support of Afghans. According to him, the Taliban’s advance across Afghanistan represents a popular uprising against an imposed government. He added that the group’s speedy advance across the country legitimizes its takeover of the national government. Shaheen said it was not an election, but it showed the support of the people.