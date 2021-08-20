Afghanistan national football team member dies in fall from US plane

Kabul: A member of Afghanistan national football team died in a fall from a U.S. military plane at Kabul airport. Zaki Anwari fell from a Boeing C-17 plane while he was trying to escape from Taliban controlled country. This was confirmed by General Directorate for Sports. Anwari’s remains were found in the wheel well of the US C-17 aircraft when it landed in Qatar.

‘With great regret and sadness, we obtained information that Zaki Anwari, one of the youth footballers of the national team, has lost his life in a horrible incident’, said a statement issued by the General Directorate of Physical Education and Sports in Afghanistan.

Earlier videos of several people clinging to the landing gear of the C-17 plane as it prepared to take off from the airport in Kabul was went viral on social media. The Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul had witnessed chaotic scenes as thousands of people tried to flee the country which is now controlled by Taliban.