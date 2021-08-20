Black marketing of Covishield vaccine, 1 held

Navi Mumbai: Navi Mumbai police’s Crime Branch Unit-2 arrested a man for allegedly black marketing Covishield vaccine.

Kishore Khet Kumar, identified as the accused, was arrested in Nerul on Wednesday evening. The police reported that they seized two vials of Covishield and 15 syringes from Kumar. Police are investigating how the accused obtained the vaccine. As reported in Indian Express, police received a tip that a man was selling each dose of Covishield vaccine for Rs 4,000.

Currently, the government offers free vaccines against Covid-19 virus across the country.

The crime branch informed Food and Drug Administration officials, who sent a dummy customer. According to police, the accused was called to the Rajiv Gandhi flyover in Sector 8 Nerul to provide vaccines to the decoy customer and a trap was laid to catchhim. At 4pm, the accused arrived at the scene and took 15 doses of Rs 4,000 each for Rs 60,000.

The police station in Nerul booked the accused for fraud and cheating. ‘We are probing from where the accused got the Covishield vaccine and to how many people he has sold the vaccine in this manner,’ said Senior Inspector Giridhar Gore in the report.