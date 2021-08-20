CWC issues advisory, warns of flash flood in Uttarakhand today

New Delhi: Uttarakhand is forecasted to receive heavy rains, as a result of which the Central Water Commission (CWC) has issued a warning of rising water levels in rivers in the hill state, with flash floods possible in some areas.

In Uttarakhand, heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted for Friday (August 20), there is likelihood of rise in water levels in rivers such as Bhagirathi, Alaknanda, Mandakini, Ganga, Ramganga, Sharda, Sarju, etc. a CWC advisory stated, as reported by news agency IANS. ‘There is likelihood of flash floods in some of the hill districts in association with cloudburst. Necessary precautions have to be taken for possible landslides and blockages of river flows due to landslides in high ranges of the state. Hence alert may be kept in all hill districts of Uttarakhand,’ the CWC flood advisory said.

In the lower Ganga reaches, downstream of Patna, the river is flowing above danger level at all but Bhagalpur, which is flowing above HFL with a falling trend. The water level at Bhagalpur is expected to fall below the extreme flood stage by 4 pm on Friday and the forecasted water level is 34.54 m. There are severe flood conditions over the river in Barabanki, Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh), and Siwan (Bihar). In Ballia district (UP), the river is in a severe flood situation with a rising trend. CWC said Rapti is flowing in severe flood situations in Balrampur (UP) with a falling trend and in Siddharth Nagar and Gorakhpur (UP) with a rising trend.

At present, the Kosi in Supaul, Khagaria and Katihar districts (Bihar), Sone and Punpun in Patna, Bagmati in Sitamarhi, Muzzafarpur, and Darbhanga districts (Bihar), river Gandak in Kushinagar (UP), Gopalganj, Muzaffarpur, and Vaishali (Bihar) districts, Parman in Araria (Bihar), Adhwara in Darbhanga district, Kamla and Kamlabalan in Madhubani district, Burhi Gandak in Purba Champaran, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur, and Khagaria districts, Mahananda in Kishanganj, Purnia, and Katihar districts (Bihar) are flowing in severe flood situations. In the coming days, flooding may occur in the lower reaches of these rivers, according to the CWC.

Meanwhile, precautions should be taken for landslides and blockages of river flows in hilly Darjeeling and Kalimpong (West Bengal). The main river of the Brahmaputra is flowing in floods that have surged above normal levels in Goalpara, Dhubri, Dibrugarh and Jorhat districts (Assam). Also, tributaries of Brahmaputra namely Beki river in Barpeta district (Assam), Siang river in East Siang (Arunachal Pradesh), Jia-Bharali river in Sonitpur (Assam) and Sankosh river in Murshidabad (West Bengal) are flowing in above normal flood situations to severe flood situations, the CWC advisory said.

It is observed that most of the dams in Upper Krishna Basin in and around the Krishna basin in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have very high storage capacities.

In addition to Hidkal, Almatti, and Tungabhadra Dams being at full capacity, Bhadra and Narayanpur Dams are 98% filled up. The Malaprabha Dam on the Malaprabha is filled to 93 percent of its capacity. Dams Koyana, Warna, and Veer also have high storage capacity.

‘Round-the-clock watch has to be maintained for proper reservoir operation. Releases from any of these reservoirs may be done as per rule curve and standard operating procedure,’ the advisory cautioned the dam operators.

As for the west flowing rivers Tapi and Upper Godavari in Maharashtra and Gujarat, areas such as Nashik, Palghar (Maharashtra), Valsad and Dangs (Gujarat) are expected to receive good rainfall. Therefore, alert may be kept in rivers such as Damanganga, Wagh, Upper Godavari, Tapi and its tributaries, the advisory said.