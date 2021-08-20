Ex-Fortis promoter Shivinder Singh’s wife cheated of Rs 200 crore; 3 arrested

New Delhi: The Economic Offences Wing (EoW) has detained a private bank executive and two colleagues in connection with an alleged case of fraud in which former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Singh’s wife Aditi Singh was reportedly defrauded of Rs 200 crore. Komal Poddar, the manager and Avinash Kumar and Jitender Narula, his assistants, have been arrested by the EoW.

Shivinder Singh’s wife, Aditi, had previously filed an FIR with the Delhi Police, saying that she was duped out of Rs 200 crore by a man masquerading as a top law ministry official who promised to assist her to get a bail for her husband, who was in jail at that time, in exchange for money.

The individual demanded money for the task to be completed and informed Aditi Singh of the payment arrangements. According to authorities, the mastermind behind the crime was Sukash Chandra Shekar aka Sukesh, who was imprisoned at Rohini Jail.

A trap was set to capture the person receiving the delivery money in order to uncover the entire plot and suspects Pradeep Ramdanee and Deepak Ramnani were arrested in this case on the 7th and 8th of August 2021, respectively. During interrogation, they discovered that Sukash was conducting an extortion ring from within the jail, using cell phones.

Sukesh had fake the ministry landline numbers to fool the victim into thinking the phone was from the ministry. As a result, he was apprehended and cell phones used in the commission of crime were recovered from him. The case was moved to EoW from Lodhi Colony’s Special Cell in order to establish the trail of funds and identify the sources and ultimate beneficiaries of the money.

Links between the main accused, Sukesh and his acquaintances were found throughout the inquiry. Ramnani revealed the identity of the cops as well as the vehicles used by them to collect the money.

According to R K Singh, Additional Commissioner of Police (Economic Offences Wing), accused Sukesh’s accomplices said that Rohini prison personnel assisted them. The assistant jail superintendent Dharam Singh Meena and deputy jail superintendent Subhash Batra in Rohini Jail were found involved in the racket and admitted that they helped the accused.