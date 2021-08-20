Fire Services official beaten; Delhi Police constable booked and suspended

A Police constable assigned to the Samaypur Badli police station in outer Delhi has been suspended and detained for attacking a Delhi Fire Services officer while the latter was on duty on Thursday. The firefighter had urged the police officer not to proceed in that route because they were putting out a fire.

Residents in the vicinity, on the other hand, captured the incident on camera and shared it extensively on social media. Delhi Police authorities said the police official was identified as Jitendra (identified in records by his single name) and was suspended as a result of the video.

‘Jitendra has been booked under Delhi Fire Services Act and other relevant sections. He was sent on leave for three days and departmental action has been ordered against him. The fire had been doused and the cooling operation was ongoing, which resumed after the incident,’ said a senior police officer.

According to authorities, Jitendra was driving on the wrong side of the road in Samaypur Badli when a firefighter requested him to pull over. The officer became furious and grabbed a stick to beat the fire official. He was seen attacking the official on the video. It also showed a traffic congestion caused by a police officer driving the wrong way.

Police said the firefighter was injured on the arms. He was saved by a few residents as well as his fellow firefighters. After receiving medical care, the victim filed a complaint with the Samaypur Badli police station.