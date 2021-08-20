Over 200 fall sick after consuming ‘prasad’ at religious event

Assam: Officials in Assam’s Hojai district on Thursday said that at least 200 people were ill with food poisoning after eating ‘prasad’ during a religious ceremony.

According to them, some of the victims have been admitted to hospitals in the towns of Hojai and Nagaon. Around 200 people, including women and children, ate ‘prasad’ (religious offering) and other foods at the ceremony in Ward 7 of Lanka town on Tuesday. Each of them reported fever and vomiting on Wednesday.

‘Some people went to Hojai and Nagaon for better treatment in private hospitals. So far, no one has been seriously ill and we are monitoring the situation,’ an official stated.