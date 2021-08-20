Railway Minister Vaishnaw travels by train and takes feedback from passengers

New Delhi: Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw boarded a train in Odisha and spoke with passengers to get a sense of how they feel about railway services. Vaishnaw arrived in Bhubaneswar on Thursday to commence the ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra.’

The Union Railway Minister boarded a train for a nighttime journey from Bhubaneswar to Rayagada during his four-day visit to Odisha, where he interacted with passengers. Passengers of the train were surprised when Vaishnaw spoke to them and took their feedback about railway services.

Also Read: Afghanistan pop star Aryana Sayeed leaves country as Taliban takes control of the nation

The Minister chatted with passengers and received input on the train’s overall image and cleanliness. He was also spotted discussing about supply chain with fellow passengers and shared PM Modi’s vision for Indian railways and growth.

The Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inquired about the facilities on the train. Conversations with passengers ranged from the amenities of Indian Railways to whether or not Swachh Bharat norms are being followed. Vaishnaw also spoke with young people to learn about their perspectives on a ‘new India.’

The female passenger Vaishnaw interacted onboard said: ‘I am extremely happy meeting the Railway Minister. He is such a nice person and so down to earth. He encourages youth a lot.’