Shilpa Shetty returns to Super Dance 4 shoot, gets emotional

New Delhi: Shilpa Shetty, who recently began shooting for her dance reality show Super Dancer 4 after a month, became “emotional” after receiving a warm welcome by the show’s makers, co-judges, and other contestants, reported Times Of India. Following Raj Kundra’s arrest for making pornographic movies, Shilpa Shetty had stopped working. On Tuesday, she was seen back on the sets of Super Dancer 4. Sources from the show set told TOI that Shilpa Shetty wanted to resume work “for her own sanity” and experienced an emotional reaction after receiving a warm welcome from team Super Dancer. The source said: ‘The makers had been in constant touch with her and only recently she decided that she was ready to make a comeback. Shilpa wants to get back to work not just for her kids and family but also for her own sanity. She was welcomed warmly by the Super Dancer team, which made her quite emotional.’

Pictures and videos of Shilpa Shetty from Super Dancer 4 set went viral on Thursday. It is the first project the actress has resumed after a month off. Here’s a viral video shared by a fan page:

Currently, Raj Kundra is behind bars. The Mumbai Police arrested him last month in connection with the production and distribution of pornographic clips via mobile apps. Police report that he is the ‘key conspirator’ in the case and that no active role has been revealed for Shilpa Shetty in the case.

Shilpa Shetty’s Hungama 2 was released on Disney+Hotstar after Raj Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai police. In an Instagram post, the actress had urged fans to watch Hungama 2 because ‘it involves the relentless efforts of an entire team that’s worked very hard to make a good film, and the film shouldn’t suffer… ever!’ Here is her post:

Shilpa Shetty made her film debut after 14 years with Hungama 2.