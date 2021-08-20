Taj Mahal to reopen for night viewing from tomorrow

New Delhi: The Taj Mahal will reopen on August 21 for visitors who wish to explore the marble monument under the moonlight, after being shuttered for almost a year for night viewing, authorities said on Friday. During the first lockdown due to COVID-19, the night viewing of the monument was shut down on March 17, 2020.

As the monument is closed every week on Friday and the lockdown is in force on Sunday, ASI Superintending Archaeologist (Agra Circle) Vasant Kumar Swarnkar said the night viewing will be allowed on August 21, 23 and 24. He added that there are three time slots for visitors which are 8:30-9 pm, 9-9:30 pm, and 9:30-10 pm.

‘In every slot, 50 tourists would be allowed as per guidelines of the Supreme Court. The tickets can be booked a day in advance from the ASI office’s counter on 22 Mall Road in Agra,’ Kumar said.

Also Read: Ex-Fortis promoter Shivinder Singh’s wife cheated of Rs 200 crore; 3 arrested

The Tourism Guild of Agra’s vice-president, Rajeev Saxena, said it was a positive beginning, but it wouldn’t attract weekend visitors unless the Sunday lockdown and curfew after 10 pm were not lifted. ‘Tourists want to enjoy the nightlife of the city, they don’t want to be packed in their hotels after 10 pm,’ he said.