Varun shares video of busy Mumbai road, asks ‘Everything open but theatres remain shut?’

Actor Varun Dhawan has spoken out over Maharashtra’s decision to keep movie theatres closed while other states relax their restrictions. He shared a video of a bustling street in Mumbai’s Bandra neighbourhood on Instagram story on Thursday.

The video depicted traffic congestion with automobiles, auto-rickshaws and other vehicles. At the marketplaces, a big throng could also be seen shopping. Sharing the video, Varun wrote: ‘Everything open but theatres remain shut?’

The Maharashtra government permitted retail malls to open and operate under the new criteria earlier this month. Yoga centres, spas, saloons and gyms were also permitted to function at 50% capacity and without the use of air conditioning, according to the directive. Despite the fact that the malls are open, no multiplexes, theatres or cinema halls are permitted to open.

Multiplex chain PVR Cinemas had also reopened theatres in other states on July 30, saying that its entire workforce had been properly vaccinated against Covid-19. As the number of Covid-19 cases in the country has steadily decreased, states including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have allowed movie halls to reopen. In Delhi, theatres were allowed to reopen at 50% occupancy.