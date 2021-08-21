32-year-old model arrested from Mumbai hotel for allegedly running sex racket

Mumbai: A 32-year-old model was detained from a luxury hotel in Juhu, Mumbai’s suburb, for allegedly running a sex racket involving television actors and models, Crime Branch authorities said.
A TV actor and a model who had worked with a renowned entertainment channel as well as in a soap advertisement were rescued during a raid on Wednesday afternoon, they added.
After a tip-off and decoy confirmation by a team of Crime Branch’s Unit VII, the culprit, who had signed a 4 lakh agreement for the actor and the model, was detained, an official stated.
A case has been charged under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Immoral Activities (Prevention) Act. Further investigation is being conducted by the police, he said.
