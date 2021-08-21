Abu Dhabi released updated ‘green list’ destinations

Abu Dhabi: The Department of Culture and Tourism in Abu Dhabi (DCT- Abu Dhabi) has released the updated ‘Green List’ of destinations. Passengers coming from ‘Green List’ destination are exempted from the mandatory quarantine in Abu Dhabi. 29 countries are included in the list. The list is effective from Aug. 20, 2021.

Countries included in the list:

Albania

Australia

Austria

Bahrain

Belgium

Brunei

Bulgaria

Canada

China

Czech Republic

Germany

Hong Kong (SAR)

Hungary

Malta

Mauritius

Moldova

New Zealand

Poland

Republic of Ireland

Romania

Saudi Arabia

Serbia

Seychelles

Singapore

South Korea

Sweden

Switzerland

Taiwan

Ukraine