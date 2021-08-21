Abu Dhabi released updated ‘green list’ destinations

Abu Dhabi: The Department of Culture and Tourism in Abu Dhabi (DCT- Abu Dhabi) has released the updated ‘Green List’ of destinations. Passengers coming from ‘Green List’ destination are exempted from the mandatory quarantine in Abu Dhabi. 29 countries are included in the list. The list is effective from Aug. 20, 2021.
Also Read: 1st commercial flight takes off from Tezu, Arunachal Pradesh
Countries included in the list:
Albania
Australia
Austria
Bahrain
Belgium
Brunei
Bulgaria
Canada
China
Czech Republic
Germany
Hong Kong (SAR)
Hungary
Malta
Mauritius
Moldova
New Zealand
Poland
Republic of Ireland
Romania
Saudi Arabia
Serbia
Seychelles
Singapore
South Korea
Sweden
Switzerland
Taiwan
Ukraine
Post Your Comments