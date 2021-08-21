Emirates Airline to resume flight service from this country

Dubai: Emirates Airline announced that the tickets from Nigeria to Dubai are available for booking from August 29. The national air carrier of Dubai announced this decision as authorities in UAE earlier announced that UAE residents stranded in six countries from where passenger entry was suspended — including Nigeria — could return to the emirates.

‘The first flight available from Nigeria is on the 29th of August’, said Emirates as a reply to query by a passenger. The airline also reminded the passengers to continue monitoring the airline’s official website for travel updates and flight availability.