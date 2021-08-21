Encounter underway between terrorists and security forces in Awantipora

Srinagar: On Saturday (August 21, 2021), militants and security forces clashed in the upper reaches of the forest area of Nagbaeran Tral in Awantipora, Jammu and Kashmir. Security forces are conducting the operation, revealed the police.

‘An encounter has started in the upper reaches of the forest area of Nagbaeran Tral, Awantipora. Police and Army are undertaking the operation. Details awaited,’ said Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Read also: PM Modi shares Onam wishes, says festival brings out positivity, vibrancy, harmony

Three unidentified terrorists affiliated with proscribed terror outfits JeM have been killed, reports news agency ANI. According to the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the search operation is underway. A firefight erupted after joint police and army units cordoned off an area to launch search operations based on specific information regarding the presence of terrorists in the region.

Two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists were killed earlier on Friday in an encounter with security forces in the Pampore area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district. Arms and ammunition including incriminating material were recovered after the encounter.