PM Modi shares Onam wishes, says festival brings out positivity, vibrancy, harmony

New Delhi: On Saturday for the special occasion of Onam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to wish the people.

PM Narendra Modi tweeted, ‘Best wishes on the special occasion of Onam, a festival associated with positivity, vibrancy, brotherhood and harmony. I pray for everyone’s good health and wellbeing.’

On Friday, President Ram Nath Kovind also greeted citizens on the eve of Onam. According to the President, Onam promotes harmony, love, and fraternity in society. ‘On the auspicious occasion of Onam, I extend my greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens, especially the brothers and sisters of Kerala living in India and abroad,’ read the statement from the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

M Venkaiah Naidu also wished Onam greetings on Twitter and wrote, ‘My warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Onam today. It marks the beginning of harvest season in various parts of our country. Onam also honours the memory of great King Mahabali of Kerala, who is celebrated for his nobility & generosity. #Onam. May the vibrant festival bring in peace, prosperity & happiness for all. #Onam #Onam2021.’

Onam is a harvest festival celebrated in Kerala on the 22nd day of Nakshatra Thiruvonam in the Malayalam calendar month of Chingam. The Malayalam festival celebrates King Mahabali’s annual visit to his former state. Legend is that he visits every year to check up on the well being his subjects. It is celebrated by Malayalees all over the world irrespective of their religions.

Onam festivals take place for 10 days, with the most notable days being Uthradam (August 20 Friday), Avittam (August 22 Sunday) and Thiru Onam (August 21 Saturday ) being the most significant day.