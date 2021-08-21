Hatred among castes rose after NCP formed in Maharashtra: Raj Thackeray

MNS chief Raj Thackeray said on Friday that caste politics in the state grew following the creation of the NCP and people of the state should be pulled out of caste-based politics since it will have a negative influence on Maharashtra’s growth.

‘Caste has existed since ages but the hatred among people of different castes increased after the formation of NCP in the state. Everyone knows about it but I openly made a statement on it,’ Thackeray told the media.

The MNS leader was responding to a backlash following a comment he made against NCP during an interview with a news channel.

‘My statement was for the public of the state. The state should come out of caste politics. The caste division has now reached the schools, colleges and among friends. Maharashtra was once known for its progressive thoughts,’ he said.

Citizens, according to Thackeray, should be made aware that caste distinctions are created for political advantage and are only utilised momentarily, but they will have a significant influence on society in the future.