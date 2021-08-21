New Vande Bharat train sets to have these features. Read to know more

New Delhi: Vande Bharat Express, Indian Railways’ semi-high-speed train, will receive additional features to its already existing features shortly. The new Vande Bharat train set will feature improved features such as four emergency windows for easy evacuation of passengers in case of emergencies.

According to news agency PTI, officials recently confirmed that the coaches of the Vande Bharat Express trains will also be equipped with four emergency lights that can be used during a disaster if the normal lights are not working. Moreover, the number of emergency buttons will be increased from two to four in the future train sets of Vande Bharta Express.

In addition, the officials informed that a centralised coach monitoring system has been introduced for all electrical and climate controls, as well as other vital train systems. It is tentatively planned to send out the first prototype rake with these specifications in March next year, which will be put into commercial service by June next year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that 75 new Vande Bharat Express trains would be launched by 15 August 2023 on Independence Day. On the occasion of the 75th Independence Day, the PM made the announcement from the ramparts of the Red Fort. ‘The 75 Vande Bharat trains will be connecting every corner of the country in 75 weeks of Amrit Mahotsav of Independence,’ announced PM Modi. ‘In 75 weeks of the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, 75 ‘Vande Bharat’ trains will connect different parts of country,’ the prime minister announced.

Read also: Construction site collapse in Rajasthan’s Jalore kills five people including a minor

The new Vande Bharat train features:

– Push back arrangement for reclining of seats.

– Air conditioning system that is bacteria-free.

– Centralised Coach Monitoring System to control the climate and monitor all electrical and vital systems on board.

– For easier evacuation of passengers in case of emergency or accident, there are four emergency windows.

– Better flood protection of underframe equipment specifically designed to ensure safety during monsoon.

– Four disaster lights in each coach in case of failure of all other lights.

– Availability of ventilation for up to 3 hours in case of power failure.

– There are four emergency buttons on each coach.

According to the officials, the new trains will also be equipped with fire survival cables in the door circuits. Additionally, the air purification system in new train sets has been redesigned with the provision of ventilation for three hours as a backup in case the power supply to the roof-mounted air conditioning units fails, which will provide a more reliable and bacteria-free air conditioning system, officials explained.

The new trains will also be equipped with higher flood protection underframe equipment to ensure reliability during heavy rain.

At present, two Vande Bharat trains are operating in the Indian Railway Network, one on the Delhi-Varanasi line and the other on the Delhi-Katra line. The existing train sets feature amenities like onboard infotainment, GPS-based passenger information, CCTV cameras, automatic sliding doors with retractable coach steps and zero discharge vacuum-based bio-toilets.