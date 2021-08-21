Construction site collapse in Rajasthan’s Jalore kills five people including a minor

Jalore: Five people, including a child, were killed when a mound of soil collapsed at a construction site in Jalore, Rajasthan, on Friday.

Five persons including a child died after a mound of soil collapsed at a construction site in Jalore. The administration reached the spot & conducted a rescue operation. The matter is being probed: Himmat Charan, Deputy SP, Jalore (20.08)#Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/s0itZUGyGB — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2021

‘Five persons including a child died after a mound of soil collapsed during the digging of a water tank at a construction site in Jalore. The Disaster Response Force team rushed to the spot for the rescue operation’ according to Charan. ‘As soon as the victims were extricated by the rescue team, they were rushed to the district hospital where they were declared brought dead,’ he added.

Ashok Gehlot, the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, expressed sympathy to the families of those killed in the Jalore incident. ‘The death of four workers and a girl child in an accident caused by soil collapse during construction of a water tank in Jalore is very sad and unfortunate. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family, may God give them strength in this difficult time and may the soul of the departed rest in peace,’ Gehlot tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).