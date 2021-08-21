Orange alert for Delhi, moderate rainfall expected: IMD

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange alert as moderate rainfall is expected in Delhi on Saturday, a sign of renewed monsoon activity in northwestern India. It is predicted that the temperature will drop to 32 degrees Celsius within the next 3-4 days due to the weather change.

As per the evening weather report, the nation’s capital received 11 millimeters of rain till 5:30 pm on Friday. The maximum temperature was recorded at 32.8 degrees Celsius, slightly below the season’s average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 27.3 degrees Celsius, slightly above normal. The humidity ranged between 70 and 97 percent.

Read also: ‘Schools in state may not open before Diwali’, says Deputy CM

As a result of a dry spell in August, Delhi has received only 74.2 mm of rain, compared with the normal 157.1 mm as the national capital and adjoining areas in the northwest experienced a ‘monsoon break’.

Additionally, the IMD forecasts moderate to isolated heavy rain in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab until August 23. Meteorologists expect good rainfall to recover the deficit in the last 10 days of the month.

The average amount of rainfall in Delhi in August is 247.7 mm. The IMD had earlier predicted ‘normal’ rainfall for the national capital this month. There may be times during the monsoon season when the trough shifts toward the Himalayan foothills, causing a steep drop in rainfall over most parts of India.

Towards the end of August, precipitation increases in the foothills of the Himalayas, northeast India and other parts of the southern peninsula. The city of Delhi received an unusual 507.1 mm of rain in July, nearly 141% more than average. Also, it was the second-highest amount of rainfall recorded for July since 2003.

The IMD uses four colour codes to alert people ahead of severe or hazardous weather which has the potential to cause damage, widespread disruption, or danger to life. – ‘Green’ means pleasant weather, ‘Yellow’ indicates severe weather, ‘Orange’ orange alert is issued as a warning of extremely bad weather with the potential of disruption in commute with road and rail closures, and interruption of power supply. ‘Red’ alert is issued when the extremely bad weather conditions are certainly going to disrupt travel and power and have significant risk to life.