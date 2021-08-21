Release date of ‘Ganapath’ starring Tiger Shroff announced

Mumbai: The release date of ‘Ganapath’ starring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon is announced. The producers of the film announced that the action thriller will be released on December 23, 2022.

The film directed by Vikas Bahl is bankrolled by Pooja Entertainment and Good co. The makers of the film also released a video teaser of the film.

‘Ganapath has been one of my most ambitious and challenging projects. This one truly is going to challenge me to an extreme level in terms of action as well the idea is to take the bar a lot higher for myself and Ganapath is just the right vehicle to express a new action for our audiences here’, said Tiger Shroff about the film.