Shashi Tharoor shares video of himself on traditional swing on Onam

Congress politician Shashi Tharoor shared a video of himself on a swing, celebrating Onam in the traditional style, on Saturday. Although the practice is generally left to young girls, the senior Congress official, who represents Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram constituency in the Lok Sabha, said he was convinced to get into the ‘spirit of things’ this year. Sharing the video on Twitter, Tharoor wished his followers, ‘Happy Onam!’

‘I was persuaded to get Into the spirit of things this year. One normally leaves the Onam swing tradition to young girls,’ he tweeted.

There’s an Onam swing tradition that one normally leaves to young girls. I was persuaded to get Into the spirit of things this year. Happy Onam! pic.twitter.com/Z23nJ9Fmfp — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 21, 2021

Tharoor is seen in the video wearing a red kurta and a white mundu while enjoying the swing ritual, also known as Onam Oonjaal.

Kerala’s Onam celebration is one of the most well-known harvest festivals in the country. Every day of Onam has its own name, meaning and activities that people participate to celebrate the festival. There are a few post-Onam festivities that last for more than ten days.

The most auspicious day of the 10-day celebration is on Saturday, August 21, which is known as ‘Thiruvonam.’ The swing, in particular, is an important component of Onam celebrations, particularly in rural regions. Onam is celebrated in the month of Chingam, which occurs between August and September on the Gregorian calendar.