Shatrughan Sinha’s Twitter account gets hacked, renamed as Elon Musk

Congressman and actor Shatrughan Sinha’s Twitter account was allegedly hacked and renamed ‘Elon Musk’ by cybercriminals. They’ve also changed his display profile picture with a rocket launch shot.

However, it appears that the password has not been changed as Sinha recently tweeted about his party colleague Shashi Tharoor, unaware of the changes to his profile.

‘What a fantastic conversation between two popular, respectable, acceptable, able, politicians! The sauve, intellectual par excellence Shashi Tharoor & the outspoken, courageous, forthright TMC leader Mauhua Moitra as he chats with her on [email protected] They talk about how times, democracy, etc have changed over the years. Your feedback & comments are most welcome. Jai Hind! A not-to-be-missed interview!’ read the tweet.

It’s also unclear whether Sinha has access to his handle at the moment. Sinha left the BJP in April 2019 to join the Congress and even ran for the party’s ticket in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Bihar’s Patna Sahib constituency against BJP’s Ravi Shankar Prasad. The leader and the BJP have been at odds on a number of topics.

This isn’t the first time a politician’s Twitter account has been hacked. BJP leader Khushbu Sundar’s Twitter account was hacked earlier this year. The Twitter account of Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi’s party All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) was hacked in July and used to impersonate Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

One of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Twitter accounts was hacked in September last year. The username ‘@narendramodi_in’ then sent out tweets requesting Bitcoin donations to specific accounts.