State reopens schools, colleges cinema theatres

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu state government has decided to reopen schools, colleges and cinema theatres. The state Cabinet has decided to extend the lockdown till September 6 with several relaxations.

As per the new guidelines issued by the government, all schools will reopen for students of classes 9-12 from September 1 with 50% capacity. Colleges will also resume physical classes from September 1 on a rotational basis with vaccinated teaching and non-teaching staff.

Cinema theatres can reopen from August 23 with a 50% capacity. But only vaccinated staffs will be allowed. All shops are allowed to operate till 10 pm from Monday. The inter-state government buses to Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka will also resume services.

Swimming pools and sports training centers can reopen with 50% occupancy. Bars in hotels and clubs can also function.