Abu Dhabi updates ‘Green List’ destinations

Abu Dhabi: The updated ‘Green List’ destinations were released by the Abu Dhabi Media office. The new list will come into effect from August 22 (12am UAE time). All passengers coming to Abu Dhabi form these regions will be exempted from mandatory quarantine. This list will be changed based on global Covid-19 developments.

Full list of destinations included in the ‘Green List’:

>> Albania

>> Armenia

>> Australia

>> Austria

>> Bahrain

>> Belgium

>> Brunei

>> Bulgaria

>> Canada

>> China

>> Czech Republic

>> Germany

>> Holland

>> Hong Kong (SAR)

>> Hungary

>> Jordan

>> Kuwait

>> Malta

>> Mauritius

>> Moldova

>> New Zealand

>> Poland

>> Republic of Ireland

>> Romania

>> Saudi Arabia

>> Serbia

>>Seychelles

>> Singapore

>> South Korea

>> Sweden

>> Switzerland

>> Taiwan, Province of China

> Ukraine

Also Read: Emirates Airline to resume flight service from this country

The Department of Culture and Tourism in Abu Dhabi (DCT- Abu Dhabi) has included 4 other countries in another list. Fully vaccinated passengers coming from these four countries, who had received the second dose at least 28 days before travel will be exempted from mandatory quarantine.

The countries are:

>> Bahrain

>> Greece

>> Serbia

>> Seychelles