Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Deverakonda turn narrators for the promos

Mumbai: Recently, Vijay Deverakonda and Dulquer Salmaan have turned narrators for the promos of Godzilla vs Kong, one of the films in the Legends of the Monsterverse, which is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Dulquer tells the tale of the epic conflict between Godzilla and Kong in Tamil while Vijay narrates it in Telugu. The Legends of the Monsterverse currently includes four films: Godzilla, Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla: King of Monsters, and Godzilla vs Kong.

Vijay Deverakonda, whose next movie is Liger, is narrating the promo for Godzilla vs Kong in Telugu. Amazon Prime Video is streaming the film. Vijay shared the good news, saying, ‘Your beast boy is back as the narrator for The Legends of the Monsterverse in a fun #collaboration with @PrimeVideoIN #GodzillaVsKong Watch Now in Telugu (sic).’

Your beast boy is back as the narrator for The Legends of the Monsterverse in a fun #collaboration with @PrimeVideoIN#GodzillaVsKong

Watch Now in Telugu. pic.twitter.com/sYbrJs3aYm — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) August 21, 2021

Dulquer Salmaan, who is looking forward to R Balki’s next, shared a video of himself narrating as Godzilla vs Kong’s narrator on Twitter. Dulquer shared the video, writing, ‘Just went ahead and did a fun #collaboration with @PrimeVideoIN to narrate the epic rivalry of the Legends of the Monsterverse in yours truly’s voice for #GodzillaVsKong. Watch Now in Tamil! (sic).’

