‘Resistance is alive’, claims former Afghan minister

Kabul: Former acting minister of defence in Afghanistan, Bismillah Muhammadi claimed that the government forces are still resisting the Taliban militants and had recaptured three districts – Pul-e-Hesar, Deh Salah, and Banu- from the Taliban.

‘Resistance is still alive! Resisting the Taliban terrorists is our duty. Pul-e-Hesar, Deh Salah, and Banu districts in Baghlan have been occupied by the resistance forces. Resistance is still alive!’, tweeted Bismillah Muhammadi.

As per reports in Afghani media, the Taliban had lost control of these regions and around 40 Taliban militants were killed and at least 15 injured in the fight. However, the Taliban have not commented on the incident yet.

Bismillah Muhammadi is at present living in the Panjsheer province. The province is the only region in Afghanistan that is not in Taliban control right now. The province is controlled by Former Vice President Amrullah Saleh and Ahmad Massoud, son of former anti-Soviet Mujahideen commander Ahmad Shah Massoud. More than 6,000 fighters, made up of remnants of army and Special Forces units as well as local militia groups, have gathered in the valley to fight Taliban.