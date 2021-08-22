UAE announces new Covid-19 rules for students

Abu Dhabi: Authorities in the UAE have announced new Covid-19 rules for students in the country. Dr. Farida Al Hosani, official spokesperson of the UAE healthcare sector announced the new guidelines.

As per the new rules, after a grace period of 30 days after the first academic day, all unvaccinated students aged under 12 years and vaccinated students aged above 12 must undergo a PCR test every month. Unvaccinated students aged 12 and above must undergo a PCR test every week. During the 30-day grace period, all vaccinated and unvaccinated students will be required to take a PCR test every two weeks.

Parents must upload proof of kids’ vaccination on AlHosn app. PCR test results must be printed and brought to school. Distance learning will continue to be an option for vaccinated and unvaccinated students.

Students who are not medically eligible to receive the vaccine must get an exemption certificate and commit to periodic PCR tests.

In Sharjah, students are exempted from mandatory vaccination. Those aged 12 and above will need to produce a negative Covid-19 PCR test result at the beginning of the academic term that starts in September.

In the UAE, Sinopharm vaccines can be administered to children aged three and over and Pfizer vaccines are given to those aged 12 and above.