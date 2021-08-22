‘We forgive everyone from our end’: Taliban leader Khalil Haqqani

Kabul: Taliban leader Khalil ur Rahman Haqqani has said that they will allow Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani and Vice President Amrullah Saleh to return. Haqqani said this in an exclusive interview given to Geo News.

‘We forgive Ashraf Ghani, Amrullah Saleh, and former National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib. We forgive everyone from our end, from the general (who fought in the war against us) to the common man’, said Haqqani.

The Taliban leader also urged all people who fled the country to return and claimed that the enemy was spreading propaganda that the Taliban will exact revenge on them. ‘Tajiks, Balochs, Hazaras and Pashtuns are all our brothers’, said the Taliban leader. ‘The Americans were using weapons against us, on our homeland’, claimed he.

‘Highly capable, educated people will form the government in Afghanistan. People who unite the masses will be included in the new government’, said Haqqani.

Meanwhile, the former acting minister of defence in Afghanistan, Bismillah Muhammadi claimed that the government forces are still resisting the Taliban militants and had recaptured three districts – Pul-e-Hesar, Deh Salah, and Banu- from the Taliban.

Bismillah Muhammadi is at present living in the Panjsheer province. The province is the only region in Afghanistan that is not in Taliban control right now. The province is controlled by Former Vice President Amrullah Saleh and Ahmad Massoud, son of former anti-Soviet Mujahideen commander Ahmad Shah Massoud. More than 6,000 fighters, made up of remnants of army and Special Forces units as well as local militia groups, have gathered in the valley to fight Taliban.