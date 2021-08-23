BJP flag painted on horse at Jan Ashirwad Yatra, Maneka Gandhi’s NGO files complaint

Indore: A unit of People for Animals in Indore filed a police complaint after a horse painted in BJP colors was seen in Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra.

A local BJP leader took the horse at Jan Ashirwad Yatra held on Thursday in Indore. The horse, which was brought by ex-corporator Ramdas Garg, was painted in the colours of the BJP’s flag of orange and green. The party’s name was inscribed on the horse’s back, along with the party’s emblem, Lotus.

The photo of the horse went popular on social media, prompting animal rights activists to criticise BJP officials for their treatment of the animal.

Also Read: 17-year-old gives life to four through organ donation in Pune

Priyanshu Jain, a representative of BJP MP Maneka Gandhi’s People for Animals, contacted Sanyogitaganj police station and filed a case in response to the indignation of animal lovers. However, the case has yet to be registered by the police.

The Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia was in the city to reach out to the people through the Jan Ashirwada Yatra. The newly inducted union ministers are doing the Yatra throughout the nation to express their displeasure that the introduction session for newly inducted union ministers in the parliament was cancelled due to the opposition.