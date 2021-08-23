Four kids run over by train while playing games on mobile phones

Four youngsters aged 13-14 were reportedly run over by a train while playing with their phones on railway tracks in Islampur, Uttar Dinajpur district in West Bengal, on late Sunday night, authorities said.

Sachin Makkar, superintendent of police, Islampur police district said, ‘Four minor boys were killed when they were hit by a train late on Sunday. The villagers buried the bodies. We have not received any complaints of any foul play.’

A senior railway official, who did not want to be identified, said they learned about the tragedy at around 10 pm on Sunday near Chopra, approximately 50 kilometres from New Jalpaiguri.

‘A team of Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Police Force (RPF) officials rushed to the spot and a search was carried out in the area. As it was dark, we could not locate any bodies. The search was renewed in the morning when broken parts of mobile phones were found on the tracks. Later we came to know that villagers had already removed the bodies,’ the railway official said.

‘When a team of police and railway officials arrived in the area, they found that the victims’ bodies had already been buried to avoid being subjected to a post-mortem,’ the railway official added.

‘If we receive any complaints of foul play, an investigation would be initiated and the bodies would have to be exhumed for a post-mortem,’ a police officer said.