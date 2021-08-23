‘Hundreds of fighters’ heading for holdout Panjshir Valley

According to the Taliban, ‘hundreds of fighters’ are heading to the Panjshir Valley holdout in Afghanistan on Monday. The Taliban are waiting for orders before attacking Panjshir province, according to the Russian news agency Sputnik. Panjshir, northeast of Kabul, is the epicenter of the resistance led by Ahmad Massoud and Amrullah Saleh, the first vice president of Ghani’s cabinet.

Earlier this week, Amrullah Saleh on Twitter said, ‘A day after they got stuck in an ambush in Andarab valley, Talibs are massing force near the entrance of Panjshir’. Meanwhile, the forces of the Resistance have closed the Salang highway. ‘There are terrains to be avoided. See you’. As Ahmad Massoud, son of Ahmad Shah Massoud, a main leader of Afghanistan’s anti-Soviet resistance in the 1980s, has stated, the resistance fighters will fight back if the Taliban attempts to take over the Panjshir valley. ‘We confronted the Soviet Union, and we will be able to confront the Taliban,’ he told Al Arabiya, news agency IANS reported.

He told the Washington Post that in addition to ammunition and weapons that he had accumulated over the years, some of the forces that joined him had brought with them their weapons. ‘If the Taliban warlords launch an attack, they will, of course, face our staunch resistance,’ he said. The Taliban offered Massoud surrender on Sunday. The locals would not surrender and are ready to fight, he said. Also, Massoud said he and his supporters wanted a peaceful solution and were willing to negotiate an inclusive government with the Taliban, but the group declined the offer.