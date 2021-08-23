Mohanlal and Mammootty receive UAE’s Golden Visa: Video

Dubai: Malayalam superstars Mohanlal and Mammootty have received UAE’s Golden Visa on Monday . They are the first Malayalam actors to get Golden Visa.

In a video shared on Instagram, Mohanlal can be seen pulling up to the Department of Economic Development in Abu Dhabi in a swanky red Rolls-Royce, flanked by Mammootty and Indian businessman Yousuf Ali.

‘My sincere gratitude to H E Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa Al Hammadi for my UAE Golden Visa ! Many thanks to my brother Yusuff Ali M.A for helping make this happen’, wrote Mammootty on his social media handle.

My grateful thanks to H E Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa Al Hammadi for bestowing upon me the Golden Visa for the UAE. Am indeed honoured. My gratitude also goes out to Mr. Yusuff Ali M.A for facilitating this’, Mohanlal also wrote on social media.

The UAE Golden Visa is issued to individuals who have contributed in various fields. Earlier, Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Dutt were given this visa.

Golden Visa is a long-term residence visa introduced by the UAE government in 2019. This will allow people to live and work in the country without the need of a national sponsor for 10 years, which will be renewed automatically.