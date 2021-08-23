One of the world’s top messaging apps is finally coming to the world’s top tablet

WhatsApp might soon release a version of the messaging app for the iPad, according to a tweet from WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo). In a group discussion on WhatsApp in June, Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg and WhatsApp CEO Will Cathcart suggested a prospective iPad version for the platform. The multi-device functionality lets users connect up to four companion devices and on one phone at the same time.

According to WABetaInfo, the Apple iPad will be deemed a connected device that will support the app in multi-device 2.0, which will be added in a future software update. Multi-device functionality for Android tablets will be available with WhatsApp for Android, according to the latter. Each connected connection is independent with multi-device 2.0, which means that even if the linked phone is not available or the battery dies, the linked connections will continue to function.

And, as the tweet above indicates, WhatsApp for iPad is on the way. It’s a native app that will be available to individuals who have downloaded the WhatsApp beta for iOS in the future. In 2019, a tipster claimed that WhatsApp had finished creating an iPad app but was holding off on releasing it until the multi-device capability was complete.

When Facebook bought WhatsApp in 2014, the deal was worth more than $21 billion when it was finalised in October of that year. Given that WhatsApp is now valued at $1.5 billion, you wouldn’t consider the acquisition nearly as successful as Facebook’s $1 billion purchase of Instagram, which is now valued at $100 billion, according to one estimate. Nonetheless, Facebook’s acquisition of WhatsApp might be as successful as its Instagram deal.

WhatsApp’s strategy with WhatsApp has always been to build the app first and then monetise it later. And how much has WhatsApp grown? It added 1 million new members per day in 2014 and these people sent 500 million photographs each day, 150 million more than Facebook users. And, at the time, 70% of WhatsApp users used the app on a daily basis, compared to only 62% of Facebook users.

WhatsApp aids Facebook’s growth in underdeveloped nations, where the programme is widely utilised due to a lack of broad internet connection. And, when phone calls are replaced by texting on mobile devices, Zuckerberg believes WhatsApp will make money hand over fist. Despite this, many people feel Facebook overpaid for WhatsApp, especially because the network has no advertisements.

According to reports, Zuckerberg was able to pry WhatsApp from Google’s clutches. Google was willing to pay no more than half the amount that Facebook paid. Founders Jan Koum and Brian Acton were opposed to internet advertising, therefore WhatsApp charged users $1 per year to use the service. WhatsApp eventually ceased collecting the $1, which might have brought in a couple of billion dollars last year.

In case you were wondering, WhatsApp users send 100 billion messages every day and engage with the messaging software two billion times per month. And the expansion continues. WhatsApp was downloaded 13 million times in April of this year, as per the app analysts Sensor Tower. On a sequential basis, this indicates a rise of 18.2 percent.

WhatsApp is more popular among iOS users than it is among Android users and it is available in over 180 countries. China, Cuba, Syria, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, North Korea and Qatar have all banned it. However, only audio and video calls are permitted in some of those countries and users can still exchange text messages.

And now, iPad users can use WhatsApp on their tablets not just through multi-device, but also through a WhatsApp for iPad app.