Rare sight: Pink dolphins spotted. Video goes viral on internet

Oceans are very different from the common world. Plants, insects, and animals are all different from the rest of the world. A large number of species are yet to be discovered in the ocean, making it a mystery. The video of a pink dolphin has gone viral over social media recently after it was recorded on the camera.

A pink dolphin has been spotted in the sea.

If you haven’t seen a pink dolphin?

(Credit in the video) pic.twitter.com/PBZWfmosm0 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 19, 2021

In dolphin videos, we often see the intelligent mammals saving lives or making jokes. IFS Officer Susanta Nanda shared a video of a dolphin on his Twitter account. Until now, you may have seen only black or blue dolphins; however, the dolphin in this video is pink.

Dolphins are known for their friendly behavior. Pink Dolphin can be seen playing in the water like children in the first video as well. This viral video has been viewed by over 46,000 social media users. A reader writes that they’ve never seen one until now, in the comments. Everyone is surprised.

There have been 710 retweets of this Dolphin video. People are discussing why it is pink in the comments. A lot of people seem to be curious about the pink color.