‘State government has now turned into government of disaster’: BJP

Kolkata: West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party president Dilip Ghosh hit out at Mamata Banerjee led government and accused that people who joined BJP were being arrested by the government. The BJP leader said this after police arrested BJP leader Shyama Prasad Mukherjee for allegedly misappropriating government funds while he was posted as chairman in Bishnupur Municipality. Trinamool Congress leader and former West Bengal Minister Mukherjee joined BJP just before the assembly elections.

‘Duare sarkar has now turned into biporjoyer sarkar (government of disaster). This government understands nothing apart from politics. There are allegations of scams against many people. They should be punished after investigation, no matter which party they belong to. In Narada and Sarada cases, CBI inquiry is underway. There will be a CBI inquiry of post-poll violence. There should be justice for any crime’, said Ghosh.

‘ I do not know. Cases are being made against many people today. When they were in the TMC, there was no arrest. But when they joined BJP, they are being arrested’, he added.