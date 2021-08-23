Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends marginally higher

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices ended marginally higher in the Indian share market. The gains in the Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, Infosys and Reliance Industries has supported the benchmark indices.

BSE Sensex ended at 55,555, higher by 226 points. NSE Nifty settled at 16,496, up by 46 points. 10 of 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended lower. The overall market breadth on the Bombay Stock Exchange was negative as 2,482 shares ended lower while 770 shares ended higher.

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee gains against US dollar, UAE dirham

The top gainers in the market were HCL Technologies, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Reliance Industries, Nestle India, Bajaj Finserv, ONGC, Bharti Airtel, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance and Divis Labs. The top losers in the market were Grasim Industries, Adani Ports, Mahindra & Mahindra, Eicher Motors, Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors, UltraTech Cement, Shree Cements, Power Grid and Tata Consumer Products.

‘If Nifty sustains above 16,500 in short term it can go up to 16,700 as the momentum indicators like relative strength index (RSI) and moving average convergence divergence (MACD) are positive’, Ashis Biswas, head of technical research at CapitalVia Global Research said.