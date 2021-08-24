Amazon US ex-worker says she was fired over bathroom breaks: Report

Several stories have claimed that Amazon is a ‘difficult’ workplace, particularly for individuals who work in the company’s warehouses. Amazon fired a warehouse employee for taking too many bathroom breaks, according to reports.

Maria Iris Jennitte Olivero claims to have irritable bowel syndrome, which requires her to go to the bathroom up to six times a day. Olivero alleges she notified management about her ailment last year and was told she needed a doctor’s letter. The employee did not get the required letter and was cautioned by her boss in January 2021. She was given five days to acquire the letter, but she claims she couldn’t get an appointment for another six days.

The manager wrote her up and she was dismissed five days later. After being terminated, the employee was told it was ‘too late’ for her to get a doctor’s note.

Olivero has now filed a lawsuit against Amazon for allegedly discriminating against people with disabilities. In June, the employee filed a lawsuit in New Jersey Superior Court, demanding damages for her wrongful termination. Amazon ‘responded in US District Court, attempting to escalate the case to federal court.’

Despite the fact that the employee did not specify the amount of compensation she is seeking in damages, Amazon has stated that it is more than $75,000, which is why the firm wants the case moved to federal court. Amazon went into detail in court about her earnings and the amount she lost on being fired. The ‘purported gross lost wages to date are $17,251.75,’ according to Amazon.