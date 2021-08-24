As BSF fires LMG rounds, a flying object escapes towards Pakistan

An early morning military attack on Monday in Jammu, along the Indo-Pakistan international border (IB), resulted in 25 rounds of light machine gun (LMG) fired by the Border Security Force (BSF). However, the object escaped and flew to Pakistan.

According to a BSF spokesperson, ‘Our forward troops in the Arnia sector near the IB observed a blinking red and yellow light in the sky at about 0530 hrs (5.30 am). The flying object gained height after being fired upon by the troops, gaining distance and heading toward Pakistan. The area is being searched by police’.

The security forces are scanning the area, according to BSF DIG SPS Sandhu, but so far nothing has been found. It has been reported that Pakistan’s ISI and terror groups have been using drones to drop arms and ammunition into the border areas of J&K and Punjab. These sightings have increased significantly over the past few days.

On 27th June, a drone dropped two explosives at the Jammu airbase of IAF in which two personnel were injured. The NIA is investigating the case. A Pakistani hexacopter carrying an improvised explosive device (IED) of five kilograms was shot down by J&K Police on 23 July in the Kanachak area of the Akhnoor sector in Jammu.