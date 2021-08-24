Gulf country to permit entry of fully vaccinated Indian expats

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has lifted the entry ban imposed on Indian expats. All fully vaccinated Indian nationals can enter Saudi Arabia directly without the need for a quarantine in a third country

‘Embassy is pleased to inform that Saudi Authorities have announced that Indian nationals who have travelled to India after receiving both doses of the vaccine in Saudi Arabia will be able to return to the Kingdom directly without need for quarantine in a third country. Further details on implementation of the above decision are awaited’, tweeted Indian Embassy.

Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia relaxed entry rules to allow fully-vaccinated pilgrims from abroad to perform umrah pilgrimage.