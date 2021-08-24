IMD predicts heavy rainfall in these states for next 4 days

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted that several states in the country will receive heavy rainfall in the next four days. As per the national weather agency, the western end of the monsoon trough lies to the south of its normal position and the eastern end lies to the north of its normal position. Also, the western end is very likely to shift gradually northwards from August 24 and the eastern end is likely to shift southwards from August 26. The heavy rainfall is an after effect of these conditions, said IMD.

Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Mahe will receive scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls on August 26 and 27. Bihar, East Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand will get widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall till August 27.

Northeast India and sub-Himalayan West Bengal will witness isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall till August 27. Rest of the country will receive scattered rainfall till August 27. Rajasthan will have dry weather from August 25 to 27.